Craig Hallum lifts Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] gained 17.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively.

Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. represents 213.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $320.44 million with the latest information. VLDR stock price has been found in the range of $1.26 to $1.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 7736571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLDR shares from 3.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for VLDR stock

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.71. With this latest performance, VLDR shares gained by 79.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.47 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9672, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1904 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -358.68 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $89 million, or 26.90% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,219,526, which is approximately 11.141% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,731,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.82 million in VLDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.84 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 11.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 9,776,264 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 14,174,072 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,637,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,588,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,166,620 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,089,029 shares during the same period.