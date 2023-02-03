Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gain 257.14% so far this year. What now?

Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: CIFR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 58.73%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Cipher Mining Announces January 2023 Operational Update.

Cipher Mining Produces 343 Bitcoin and Achieves New All-Time High Hash Rate Capacity of 4.3 EH/s in January 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CIFR stock dropped by -34.21%. The one-year Cipher Mining Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.33. The average equity rating for CIFR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $424.36 million, with 247.51 million shares outstanding and 40.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 834.64K shares, CIFR stock reached a trading volume of 8355016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

CIFR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.73. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 212.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.01 for Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8800, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cipher Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.45.

Cipher Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53 million, or 11.10% of CIFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,242,938, which is approximately 0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,020,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 million in CIFR stocks shares; and POINT72 HONG KONG LTD, currently with $5.49 million in CIFR stock with ownership of nearly -20.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cipher Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:CIFR] by around 1,526,601 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,249,113 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,768,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,544,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIFR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 398,091 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 578,042 shares during the same period.