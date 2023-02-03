Century Aluminum Company [CENX] Is Currently 2.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.88 during the day while it closed the day at $11.58. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Century Aluminum Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Century Aluminum Company stock has also gained 3.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CENX stock has inclined by 58.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.77% and gained 41.56% year-on date.

The market cap for CENX stock reached $1.08 billion, with 91.30 million shares outstanding and 51.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CENX reached a trading volume of 4184508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

CENX stock trade performance evaluation

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, CENX shares gained by 42.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.62. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.06.

Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $593 million, or 57.80% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,476,848, which is approximately 3.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,268,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.75 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.5 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly 7.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 4,323,680 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 9,333,843 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 37,529,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,186,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,036,671 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,580,373 shares during the same period.