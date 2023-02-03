Canaccord Genuity lifts The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.96%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Alkaline88® Adds Two Products in Sprouts Farmers Market.

Alkaline88® Will Add the 750ml Aluminum and the 1-Liter Six Pack to Sprouts Stores in 23 States.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that Alkaline88® will expand its SKU offering in Sprouts Farmers Markets this February with the addition of its 750ml aluminum bottle and its 1-liter six pack to approximately 380 store locations across 23 states. The two new products join other Alkaline88 products already on Sprouts shelves. These include the 1 Gallon, which is consistently one of the best-selling enhanced water products in the natural supermarket chain, and the 500ml, which is available in a 24-pack case and will soon appear in checkstand coolers as a single-serve item.

Over the last 12 months, WTER stock dropped by -77.27%. The one-year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.33. The average equity rating for WTER stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.25 million, with 148.01 million shares outstanding and 137.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, WTER stock reached a trading volume of 3878290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

WTER Stock Performance Analysis:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 47.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2109, while it was recorded at 0.2543 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3889 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.36 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.04.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.10% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,714,799, which is approximately -6.175% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,227,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in WTER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.27 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 1,808,006 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,693,651 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 6,807,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,308,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,598 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,030 shares during the same period.