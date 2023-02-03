Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] Is Currently 1.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $23.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES TAX REPORTING INFORMATION FOR 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today the tax reporting information for the 2022 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. represents 300.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.98 billion with the latest information. BRX stock price has been found in the range of $23.70 to $24.265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 8282524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for BRX stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 23.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to 3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $6,906 million, or 99.40% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,506,473, which is approximately 0.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,059,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $837.92 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $430.79 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 11,915,525 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 14,160,768 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 262,887,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,963,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,391 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 629,073 shares during the same period.