BofA Securities lifts The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] gained 4.44% or 1.11 points to close at $26.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3572042 shares. The company report on January 19, 2023 that The AZEK® Company Recognized as a Real Leaders® 2023 Top Impact Company.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today that it has been named to the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies List for 2023, in recognition of its business growth, purpose-driven strategy and commitment to revolutionize its industry to create a more sustainable future.

“We are proud to be named among Real Leaders’ top purpose-driven companies and believe that companies like AZEK demonstrate that businesses can both prosper and help build a better future,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “Our commitment to doing what is right is a key element of our business strategy – across the products and innovations we bring to market, the people we employ and our actions to build a more sustainable future for all. From fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022, we have grown our annual net sales by approximately 71% while using nearly 1.7 billion pounds of recycled waste and scrap in the manufacturing of products across our portfolio – products that primarily replace wood on the outside of homes and are sustainably engineered to last beautifully. By transforming the outdoor living industry to be more sustainable and innovative, we aim to lead by example, inspire homeowners to live their best lives outdoors and positively impact the health and wellbeing of our planet.”.

It opened the trading session at $25.36, the shares rose to $26.68 and dropped to $25.195, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZEK points out that the company has recorded 28.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 3572042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $21 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AZEK stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AZEK shares from 29 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for AZEK stock

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.69. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 23.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.35 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.39, while it was recorded at 24.49 for the last single week of trading, and 19.58 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $3,920 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.6 million in AZEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $248.22 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly -6.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 20,275,218 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 22,983,315 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 106,870,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,129,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,687,873 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,674,112 shares during the same period.