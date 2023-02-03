Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Is Currently 1.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] price surged by 1.39 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) announced today that Doug Ostrover, CEO, will present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:30 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be broadcast on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl’s website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl’s website shortly after the event.

A sum of 5546617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.66M shares. Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $13.44 and dropped to a low of $13.025 until finishing in the latest session at $13.10.

The one-year OWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.21. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.74.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 29.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 35.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,410 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,767,950, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.0 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $539.16 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 21,843,614 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 16,801,739 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 374,325,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,971,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,099,676 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,359,930 shares during the same period.