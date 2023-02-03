Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] gain 79.70% so far this year. What now?

Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ: BPTS] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 73.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Biophytis Announces Positive Final Results of the Phase 2-3 COVA Study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in Severe COVID-19.

COVA study met primary end point with 44% significant reduction in the risk of respiratory failure or early death.

Filing for Early Access Programs to Sarconeos (BIO101) is being initated while preparing for Marketing Authorisation in Europe and the USA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29651093 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biophytis S.A. stands at 20.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.87%.

The market cap for BPTS stock reached $14.41 million, with 20.40 million shares outstanding and 13.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.94K shares, BPTS reached a trading volume of 29651093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biophytis S.A. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.47. With this latest performance, BPTS shares gained by 57.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4515, while it was recorded at 0.4766 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8930 for the last 200 days.

Biophytis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Positions in Biophytis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ:BPTS] by around 76,696 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 161,141 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 160,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,354 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 161,141 shares during the same period.