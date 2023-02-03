Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Is Currently 8.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] surged by $9.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $132.13 during the day while it closed the day at $128.91. The company report on February 2, 2023 that BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Core Revenue Increased 49% Year-Over-Year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 13.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILL stock has declined by -1.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.11% and gained 18.31% year-on date.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $12.89 billion, with 105.09 million shares outstanding and 101.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 5446135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $165.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 6.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 810.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.56, while it was recorded at 119.38 for the last single week of trading, and 129.17 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,262 million, or 98.50% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,392,297, which is approximately -22.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,088,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -6.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 11,692,060 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 12,249,042 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 78,936,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,877,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,746,968 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 866,039 shares during the same period.