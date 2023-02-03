Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Stock trading around $20.22 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] surged by $3.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.35 during the day while it closed the day at $20.22. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Beyond Meat® and American Cancer Society to Advance Research on Plant-Based Meat and Cancer Prevention.

“American Cancer Society guidelines have long recommended a diet rich in plant foods with limited intake of processed and red meat,” said William L. Dahut, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society. “While short-term research studies have shown that switching to plant-based meat improves risk factors for heart disease, including cholesterol levels and body weight, research in this area is still in its early stages, particularly in relation to cancer.”.

Beyond Meat Inc. stock has also gained 24.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BYND stock has inclined by 31.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.62% and gained 64.26% year-on date.

The market cap for BYND stock reached $1.13 billion, with 63.70 million shares outstanding and 58.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 9183326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on BYND stock. On August 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56.

BYND stock trade performance evaluation

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.89. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 63.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.44, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $529 million, or 43.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,709,781, which is approximately 2.704% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,960,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.08 million in BYND stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $29.79 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 31.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 3,434,698 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 6,947,496 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 15,797,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,179,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,002 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,556,533 shares during the same period.