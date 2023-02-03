Ball Corporation [BALL] is 19.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 4.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.89. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Ball Reports 2022 Results.

Highlights.

Full-year and fourth quarter U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.25 and 17 cents, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5522811 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ball Corporation stands at 5.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for BALL stock reached $18.92 billion, with 314.05 million shares outstanding and 311.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BALL reached a trading volume of 5522811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ball Corporation [BALL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $56.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $65, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BALL stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BALL shares from 80 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

How has BALL stock performed recently?

Ball Corporation [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.81, while it was recorded at 58.53 for the last single week of trading, and 60.90 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63.

Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation [BALL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corporation [BALL]

There are presently around $16,026 million, or 86.90% of BALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,090,524, which is approximately -1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,701,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in BALL stocks shares; and PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $1.05 billion in BALL stock with ownership of nearly 11.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BALL] by around 36,938,869 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 41,569,770 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 184,691,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,200,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,726,213 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 7,883,363 shares during the same period.