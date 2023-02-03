Atlas Corp. [ATCO] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 billion, down -1.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Atlas Corp. [NYSE: ATCO] closed the trading session at $15.04 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.88, while the highest price level was $15.07. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Atlas Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”) (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.96 percent and weekly performance of 0.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ATCO reached to a volume of 3490045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlas Corp. [ATCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Atlas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

ATCO stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Corp. [ATCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, ATCO shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Atlas Corp. [ATCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.25, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 13.74 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Corp. [ATCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.73 and a Gross Margin at +57.11. Atlas Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03.

Atlas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlas Corp. [ATCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Corp. go to 21.00%.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,534 million, or 60.70% of ATCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCO stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 125,081,134, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,554,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.5 million in ATCO stocks shares; and TIG ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $53.29 million in ATCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Corp. [NYSE:ATCO] by around 19,277,300 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 15,392,296 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 133,832,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,501,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,863,376 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,510 shares during the same period.