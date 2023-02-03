Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $1

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] gained 6.87% on the last trading session, reaching $0.66 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Julie Cullivan Joins Astra Board of Directors.

Information technology and cybersecurity leader appointed to Audit Committee.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR), a provider of products and services to the global space industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Julie Cullivan to the Astra Board of Directors effective February 1, 2023. Ms. Cullivan will also join Astra’s Audit Committee.

Astra Space Inc. represents 266.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.87 million with the latest information. ASTR stock price has been found in the range of $0.6345 to $0.7299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 5203861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for ASTR stock

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 53.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5097, while it was recorded at 0.6332 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2156 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42.

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $61 million, or 44.00% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: ACME, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,702,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.43 million in ASTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.67 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 49.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astra Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 15,507,527 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 20,711,400 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 55,703,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,922,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,678,349 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,337 shares during the same period.