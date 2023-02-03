Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] Is Currently 6.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: HOUS] price surged by 6.46 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Anywhere Appoints Longtime Real Estate Leader and Housing Champion Egbert L.J. Perry to Board of Directors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced the appointment of Egbert L.J. Perry to its Board of Directors. Perry is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Integral Group LLC, a real estate and community development and investment management firm. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Fannie Mae, including as Board Chairman until 2018. With this appointment, the Anywhere Board now consists of 12 directors, 11 of whom are classified as independent directors for purposes of the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.

A sum of 3622397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares reached a high of $9.85 and dropped to a low of $9.05 until finishing in the latest session at $9.40.

The one-year HOUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.29. The average equity rating for HOUS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOUS shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

HOUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.05. With this latest performance, HOUS shares gained by 44.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.92 for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.00. Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.61.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HOUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. go to 27.70%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,132 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,847,420, which is approximately -5.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,742,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.18 million in HOUS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $99.66 million in HOUS stock with ownership of nearly -3.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:HOUS] by around 4,381,586 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 8,435,332 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 107,607,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,424,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOUS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 980,601 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,871 shares during the same period.