Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $2

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] closed the trading session at $0.89 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.73, while the highest price level was $0.9492. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted three newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 18,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on January 31, 2023, as inducements material to such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $0.63 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.25 percent and weekly performance of 25.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 127.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 228.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 8599986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.12.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.35. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 42.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.35 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5026, while it was recorded at 0.6928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3996 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47 million, or 29.20% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,182,865, which is approximately -18.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,483,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 million in AKBA stocks shares; and ALERCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $4.14 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 6,228,568 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,778,408 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,329,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,336,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,221,662 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,394,278 shares during the same period.