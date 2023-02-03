Adobe Inc. [ADBE] moved up 2.16: Why It’s Important

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 2.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $392.23. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Adobe Lightroom Brings Professional Photo Editing to Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series now integrates Adobe Lightroom for Expert RAW photo editing.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series PCs enable Expert RAW editing with Lightroom, synchronizing photos across Galaxy smartphones and laptops.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4009094 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adobe Inc. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for ADBE stock reached $177.19 billion, with 467.00 million shares outstanding and 457.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 4009094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $383.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $354, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on ADBE stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 425 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 11.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ADBE stock performed recently?

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 342.80, while it was recorded at 376.12 for the last single week of trading, and 362.50 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.98 and a Gross Margin at +86.61. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48.

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 13.56%.

Insider trade positions for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

There are presently around $145,539 million, or 84.10% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,170,306, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,619,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.36 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.3 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly 0.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,045 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 19,464,846 shares. Additionally, 1,106 investors decreased positions by around 25,548,761 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 326,042,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,056,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,991,432 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,700 shares during the same period.