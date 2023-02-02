Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Revenue clocked in at $8.07 billion, up 39.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] closed the trading session at $44.98 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.48, while the highest price level was $45.15. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Minimum wage workers need three roommates or four jobs to afford a two-bedroom rental.

Rent affordability is better in cities with higher minimum wages, even in expensive markets.

It would take the incomes of almost four full-time workers earning the federal minimum wage to reasonably afford the typical two-bedroom rental.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.65 percent and weekly performance of 6.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, Z reached to a volume of 3860479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 39.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.84, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading, and 35.89 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,329 million, or 95.62% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,859,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $629.11 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 1.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 12,823,641 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 22,642,816 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 127,467,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,933,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,313,190 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,556,775 shares during the same period.