Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] Revenue clocked in at $873.90 million, up 21.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] jumped around 6.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $83.91 at the close of the session, up 8.96%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Wolfspeed Announces Plan to Construct World’s Largest, Most Advanced Silicon Carbide Device Manufacturing Facility in Saarland, Germany.

200mm semiconductor fab will be the world’s largest, utilizing innovative manufacturing processes to produce next-generation Silicon Carbide devices.

Expanded Silicon Carbide device manufacturing footprint in Europe will support accelerating customer demand and support the company’s long-term revenue outlook of $4 billion in Fiscal 2027.

Wolfspeed Inc. stock is now 21.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WOLF Stock saw the intraday high of $85.39 and lowest of $77.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 125.48, which means current price is +27.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 3501484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $90.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $130 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.48.

How has WOLF stock performed recently?

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, WOLF shares gained by 21.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.28, while it was recorded at 78.14 for the last single week of trading, and 87.01 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Wolfspeed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01.

Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]

There are presently around $10,548 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,533,966, which is approximately 1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 13,628,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $974.53 million in WOLF stock with ownership of nearly 0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wolfspeed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE:WOLF] by around 11,266,416 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 12,190,539 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 102,245,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,702,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOLF stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,267,762 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,470 shares during the same period.