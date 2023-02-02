why Versus Systems Inc. [VS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.34 during the day while it closed the day at $1.66. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Versus Systems to Partner with Resolve to Bring Generative AI and Gamification to Customer Payments and Credit Management.

Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that it will partner with automated debt collection and artificial intelligence company Resolve Debt Inc. to bring gamification and interactive elements to Resolve’s existing AI-powered credit and debt management products and customers, with the goal of addressing a portion of the $4.5 trillion US consumer (non-mortgage) debt market.1.

Versus uses interactivity and rewards to make advertising and entertainment more engaging, driving consented first-party data for brands that want to connect with their consumer base. Resolve uses artificial intelligence to guide companies in engaging with consumers who want to manage their arrears. This unique partnership will incorporate AI and gamification to provide a cutting-edge user experience, helping consumers manage and pay their debts effectively and efficiently.

Versus Systems Inc. stock has also gained 107.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VS stock has declined by -43.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.98% and gained 241.92% year-on date.

The market cap for VS stock reached $3.35 million, with 2.10 million shares outstanding and 1.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 700.37K shares, VS reached a trading volume of 61731306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

VS stock trade performance evaluation

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 107.50. With this latest performance, VS shares gained by 241.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.10 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9546, while it was recorded at 0.8337 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2514 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1852.78. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1873.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,501, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.77% of the total institutional ownership; AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in VS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly 273.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Versus Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 7,079 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 115,430 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 100,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,401 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 115,430 shares during the same period.