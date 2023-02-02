why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] gained 39.52% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing of First Patient in Clinical Trial in Netherton Syndrome.

Company’s Second Netherton Syndrome Clinical Study has been Cleared by FDA to Initiate Testing.

All Six Target Clinical Sites are on Track to be Fully Opened by Year End.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. represents 4.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.04 million with the latest information. QNRX stock price has been found in the range of $2.05 to $2.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 124.23K shares, QNRX reached a trading volume of 16011125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for QNRX stock

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.33. With this latest performance, QNRX shares gained by 64.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4500 for the last 200 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 36,630, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.42% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 29,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $41000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly 1024.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 119,380 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 11,253 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,549 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 11,253 shares during the same period.