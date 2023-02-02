why Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.50

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] gained 7.48% on the last trading session, reaching $16.95 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Leading Organizations Choose Qualtrics to Boost Employee Engagement, Retention and Loyalty in Challenging Times.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that hundreds of organizations worldwide, including BMW Group, KFC, Kyndryl and Qualcomm, selected its employee experience solutions in the fourth quarter of 2022 as companies look to attract and retain the best talent, increase employee engagement and improve productivity.

“Heading into an increasingly challenging economic climate, organizations know they’ll need to make difficult decisions to propel the business forward, while also keeping a focus on retaining their best talent,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of products and engineering. “Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ enables leaders to understand how employees are feeling and thinking, which is critical for taking swift, informed actions to boost company culture and help their workforce feel supported and engaged.”.

Qualtrics International Inc. represents 586.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.72 billion with the latest information. XM stock price has been found in the range of $16.38 to $17.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 6905060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for XM stock

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.20. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 63.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.20 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.92 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $2,149 million, or 78.50% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,056,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.5 million in XM stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $126.26 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 21,855,298 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 20,992,352 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 83,958,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,806,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,640,842 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,280,394 shares during the same period.