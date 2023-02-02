why O-I Glass Inc. [OI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.18

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE: OI] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 12.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.63. The company report on January 31, 2023 that O-I Glass Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Results Exceeded Management Guidance; Achieved All 2022 Commitments and Key Strategic Objectives; Expect Continued Performance Improvement in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4586626 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of O-I Glass Inc. stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.85%.

The market cap for OI stock reached $3.39 billion, with 158.94 million shares outstanding and 153.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, OI reached a trading volume of 4586626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about O-I Glass Inc. [OI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $19.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for O-I Glass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on OI stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OI shares from 15 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has OI stock performed recently?

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.87. With this latest performance, OI shares gained by 30.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.51 for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.52, while it was recorded at 19.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.21 for the last 200 days.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O-I Glass Inc. [OI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. O-I Glass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60.

O-I Glass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc. go to 9.14%.

Insider trade positions for O-I Glass Inc. [OI]

There are presently around $3,180 million, or 97.00% of OI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,794,981, which is approximately -2.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,864,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.67 million in OI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $423.9 million in OI stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O-I Glass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI] by around 17,025,063 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 9,748,883 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 120,232,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,006,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,446,713 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,995 shares during the same period.