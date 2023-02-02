why Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.83

Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] slipped around -1.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.17 at the close of the session, down -7.25%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results.

Record quarterly total revenue of $164.3 million.

Broadband revenue up 38% and Video SaaS revenue up 51% year over year.

Harmonic Inc. stock is now 0.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLIT Stock saw the intraday high of $13.79 and lowest of $12.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.80, which means current price is +2.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, HLIT reached a trading volume of 8469191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Harmonic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Harmonic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HLIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has HLIT stock performed recently?

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Harmonic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]

There are presently around $1,388 million, or 99.65% of HLIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,996,464, which is approximately 3.178% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 10,131,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.44 million in HLIT stocks shares; and SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $100.43 million in HLIT stock with ownership of nearly -22.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ:HLIT] by around 25,061,859 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 23,514,720 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 56,833,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,410,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLIT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,592,655 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 757,349 shares during the same period.