why Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.89

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] loss -4.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.93 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022.

Added Total Company Reserves of 14 MMBOE 1P, 17 MMBOE 2P and 31 MMBOE 3P.

Achieved 126% 1P, 148% 2P and 280% 3P Reserves Replacement.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. represents 367.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $330.86 million with the latest information. GTE stock price has been found in the range of $0.91 to $0.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 3618273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GTE stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9855, while it was recorded at 0.9632 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2808 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $113 million, or 36.40% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,115,309, which is approximately -3.977% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,783,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.48 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $6.86 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -16.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 14,537,839 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 11,800,854 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 95,136,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,474,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,536,376 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 219,162 shares during the same period.