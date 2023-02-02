why Frontline Ltd. [FRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.62

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $14.48 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.20, while the highest price level was $14.65. The company report on January 30, 2023 that FRO – Notice of Arbitration from Euronav.

Regulated information. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Frontline plc (“Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO), formerly Frontline Ltd., confirms that it has received from Euronav NV an arbitration request for proceedings on the merits following Frontline’s decision to terminate the combination agreement as further explained in Frontline’s press release dated 9 January 2023. Frontline is currently analysing this request with its legal advisors. Frontline once again confirms that its decision to terminate the combination agreement was entirely lawful. The request for proceedings on the merits is in addition to Euronav’s earlier emergency arbitration request for urgent interim and conservatory measures as further explained in Frontline’s press release dated 18 January 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.28 percent and weekly performance of 8.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 3966467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $18.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,186 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,927,003, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,137,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.86 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.31 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 31,847,507 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,500,500 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 46,549,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,897,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,670,757 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 621,345 shares during the same period.