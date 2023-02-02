WestRock Company [WRK] Revenue clocked in at $21.26 billion, down -2.53% YTD: What’s Next?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] traded at a low on 02/01/23, posting a -12.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.27. The company report on February 1, 2023 that WestRock Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10752398 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WestRock Company stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for WRK stock reached $8.73 billion, with 254.40 million shares outstanding and 251.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 10752398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WestRock Company [WRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $40.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $54, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WRK stock performed recently?

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.49, while it was recorded at 37.40 for the last single week of trading, and 39.69 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28.

WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for WestRock Company [WRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for WestRock Company [WRK]

There are presently around $7,349 million, or 90.60% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,515,774, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,086,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $791.17 million in WRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $363.21 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -4.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 16,324,980 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 14,263,479 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 183,841,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,430,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,117,838 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,895 shares during the same period.