Wall Street Analyst Initiated Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.46 at the close of the session, down -3.16%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Adial Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Option Agreement for Sale of Purnovate Assets to Adenomed.

Adial to focus on late-stage clinical development for AD04 for alcohol use disorder; potential sale of Purnovate to new company formed by former Adial CEO and current Purnovate CEO, William Stilley.

Potential development/commercial milestone payments of up to $83 million on first three compounds plus equity stake and ongoing royalties.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 113.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADIL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.57 and lowest of $0.4387 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.62, which means current price is +115.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 153.84K shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 4500365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has ADIL stock performed recently?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.86. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 113.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2840, while it was recorded at 0.3814 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7118 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -518.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -295.97.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Insider trade positions for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.20% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 616,855, which is approximately 4.401% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 265,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ADIL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.1 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly -0.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 494,909 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 227,995 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,172,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,895,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,802 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 201,880 shares during the same period.