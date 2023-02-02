Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] loss -0.84% or -1.76 points to close at $206.72 with a heavy trading volume of 5082731 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that QUARTERLY HONEYWELL ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY INDEX SHOWS COMPANIES REMAIN BULLISH ON SUSTAINABILITY ROADMAPS DESPITE POTENTIAL ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Organizations are increasingly taking a balanced approach to their environmental initiatives, embracing more and more technological solutions alongside process changes.

The current economic and geopolitical environment is cited as top barrier to achieving organizations’ environmental goals.

It opened the trading session at $207.41, the shares rose to $208.45 and dropped to $203.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HON points out that the company has recorded 9.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, HON reached to a volume of 5082731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $218.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 67.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.15, while it was recorded at 207.69 for the last single week of trading, and 194.30 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $104,052 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,387,360, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,456,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.36 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.68 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,035 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,512,840 shares. Additionally, 962 investors decreased positions by around 16,007,574 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 472,824,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,345,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,986,084 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,553 shares during the same period.