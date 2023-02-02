Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Is Currently 0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] price surged by 0.96 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Vertex Energy Announces Sale of Heartland Used Motor Oil Collections and Refining Business.

UMO divestiture significantly streamlines business, improving focus on conventional fuels refining operations and initial renewable diesel production operations at Mobile, AL facility.

Net proceeds of $85 million provide substantial liquidity to improve balance sheet health, as well as pursue incremental organic investment opportunities.

A sum of 4695780 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Vertex Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $7.95 and dropped to a low of $6.9273 until finishing in the latest session at $7.35.

The one-year VTNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.63. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.83, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $297 million, or 54.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,025,512, which is approximately 39.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,664,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.94 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.99 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 31.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 13,100,998 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,927,486 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,376,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,405,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,593 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,491,939 shares during the same period.