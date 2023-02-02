Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain 32.37% so far this year. What now?

Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 2.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.80. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Tripadvisor to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call on February 15, 2023.

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that after the close of market trading on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the company will issue a press release reporting results and will simultaneously publish management’s prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.tripadvisor.com.

The following morning, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the company will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results and management’s published remarks. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at ir.tripadvisor.com. A replay will be available on the website for three months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2020600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tripadvisor Inc. stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for TRIP stock reached $3.30 billion, with 140.00 million shares outstanding and 102.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 2020600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $24.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tripadvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $39 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Tripadvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on TRIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tripadvisor Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TRIP stock performed recently?

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, TRIP shares gained by 32.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.84 for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 23.29 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.52 and a Gross Margin at +79.49. Tripadvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.95.

Tripadvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]

There are presently around $2,525 million, or 86.20% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,271,438, which is approximately 5.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 9,007,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.37 million in TRIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $209.63 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly 0.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tripadvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 16,129,610 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 9,820,457 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 80,126,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,076,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,361,252 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 591,233 shares during the same period.