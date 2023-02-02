TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 million, up 41.76% YTD: What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] price surged by 10.11 percent to reach at $1.54. The company report on January 26, 2023 that TG Therapeutics Announces Commercial Launch of BRIUMVI™ (ublituximab-xiiy) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis.

BRIUMVI is the first and only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved for patients with RMS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion following the starting dose. The launch of BRIUMVI includes an extensive patient support program designed to support patients through their treatment journey. More information about the BRIUMVI Patient Support program can be accessed at www.briumvi.com.

A sum of 9059038 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.33M shares. TG Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $17.28 and dropped to a low of $15.0707 until finishing in the latest session at $16.77.

The one-year TGTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.24. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $19.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 471.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.85. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 41.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.80 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,664 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,746,392, which is approximately 13.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,750,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.05 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $151.52 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly -2.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 10,360,095 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 14,690,366 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 74,186,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,237,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,659 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,719 shares during the same period.