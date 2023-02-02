Target Corporation [TGT] Stock trading around $177.08 per share: What’s Next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] jumped around 4.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $177.08 at the close of the session, up 2.87%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 15, 2023. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company’s 222nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Target Corporation stock is now 18.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGT Stock saw the intraday high of $177.68 and lowest of $169.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 254.87, which means current price is +22.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 3997567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $174.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $170 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on TGT stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 165 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.19, while it was recorded at 170.69 for the last single week of trading, and 165.87 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -4.87%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $65,051 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,833,900, which is approximately 0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,824,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.7 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.05 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 2.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 964 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 31,587,177 shares. Additionally, 883 investors decreased positions by around 22,957,015 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 312,810,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,354,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,196,937 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 3,422,027 shares during the same period.