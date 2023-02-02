Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain 22.43% so far this year. What now?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] price surged by 2.30 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Tapestry, Inc. Highlights Commitment to Sustainability and Inclusion in FY2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR), leading New York-based house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today released its Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report, outlining the company’s progress and efforts towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in the past fiscal year. The release marks the company’s 10th report, offering an in-depth picture of how the business is addressing key ESG targets through innovation, creativity and inclusivity.

“Tapestry is on a journey to create a better-made future that is both beautiful and responsible,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. “Every day, our brands – Coach, kate spade and Stuart Weitzman – create extraordinary products for modern lives. This same approach is reflected in our work to weave together our ambitions as a business while working to protect the wellbeing of our planet, our people and our communities.”.

A sum of 4259843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.51M shares. Tapestry Inc. shares reached a high of $46.875 and dropped to a low of $45.27 until finishing in the latest session at $46.62.

The one-year TPR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.57. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $44.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 37 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 22.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.64 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.53, while it was recorded at 44.90 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.85%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,592 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,624,265, which is approximately -3.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,732,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.84 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $684.9 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 27,043,017 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 19,169,193 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 180,990,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,202,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,285,880 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,042,376 shares during the same period.