Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Stock trading around $15.85 per share: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.86 during the day while it closed the day at $15.85. The company report on January 23, 2023 that HUTCHMED Announces License to Takeda to Develop and Commercialize Fruquintinib Outside China.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

— HUTCHMED to receive US$400 million upfront on deal closing and up to US$730 million in potential future milestone payments, totaling up to US$1.13 billion, plus royalties on net sales —.

— Marketing authorization submissions in the U.S., Europe and Japan planned to complete in 2023 —.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock has also loss -2.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAK stock has inclined by 19.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.38% and gained 1.60% year-on date.

The market cap for TAK stock reached $50.42 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 3.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 3754272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TAK stock trade performance evaluation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 14.20 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.08%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Insider Ownership positions

120 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 10,993,301 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 8,676,738 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 47,941,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,611,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,162,027 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,796,536 shares during the same period.