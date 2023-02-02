T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Revenue clocked in at $80.08 billion, up 6.65% YTD: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price surged by 1.59 percent to reach at $2.33. The company report on January 31, 2023 that T‑Mobile’s VR‑y Cool “Game of Phones” Holiday Campaign Creates Popular “Magentaverse”.

If you build it, they will come. Even if the thing you’re building doesn’t exist IRL.

There’s a lot of building happening right now, in fact, thanks in part to the wireless industry’s rollout of 5G – particularly T-Mobile’s. This step-jump in technology is bringing the kind of capability that leads to a new digital frontier known as the “metaverse.”.

A sum of 6068259 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.26M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $149.965 and dropped to a low of $147.48 until finishing in the latest session at $149.31.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.71. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $153 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 97.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.79, while it was recorded at 147.96 for the last single week of trading, and 139.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.19%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79,528 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.27 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.94 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 640 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 28,560,194 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 39,312,682 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 464,765,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,638,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,260,279 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,574,784 shares during the same period.