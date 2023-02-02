Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] is -10.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] gained 7.04% on the last trading session, reaching $3.80 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Summit Therapeutics Announces Timing for Rights Offering for Up to $500 Million.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has set the record date for the Company’s previously announced rights offering, which will be available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”), as of the close of the market on February 6, 2023 (the “Record Date”).

The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase up to 476,190,476 shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $1.05 per share, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the five consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 1, 2023. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $500 million, less expenses related to the rights offering. As indicated below, please refer to the registration statement on Form S-3 for more complete information regarding the Company’s rights offering.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. represents 148.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $828.93 million with the latest information. SMMT stock price has been found in the range of $3.42 to $4.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.68M shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 5015761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMMT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SMMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 828.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for SMMT stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, SMMT shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 291.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8330.93. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6127.56.

Return on Total Capital for SMMT is now -89.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, SMMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] managed to generate an average of -$650,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]

There are presently around $12 million, or 1.70% of SMMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 775,922, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 90.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 431,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in SMMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 million in SMMT stock with ownership of nearly 39.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SMMT] by around 1,042,580 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 6,258,852 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,020,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,280,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMMT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 379,417 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 6,216,162 shares during the same period.