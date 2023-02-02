Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $9

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: STOK] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.03 during the day while it closed the day at $9.26. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Stoke Therapeutics Highlights Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Milestones for 2023.

– Additional safety and seizure frequency data from patients treated with multiple doses of STK-001 (45mg) anticipated in mid-2023 –.

– Data from the highest dose cohort (70mg) anticipated in the second half of 2023 –.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STOK stock has declined by -37.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.68% and gained 0.33% year-on date.

The market cap for STOK stock reached $356.79 million, with 39.42 million shares outstanding and 36.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 333.98K shares, STOK reached a trading volume of 4860410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOK shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on STOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53.

STOK stock trade performance evaluation

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, STOK shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.53, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.97.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [STOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $386 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOK stocks are: SKORPIOS TRUST with ownership of 14,443,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 3,651,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.82 million in STOK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $29.47 million in STOK stock with ownership of nearly 7.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:STOK] by around 2,595,023 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,538,073 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 35,604,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,737,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,855,529 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 790,013 shares during the same period.