Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Stock trading around $112.72 per share: What’s Next?

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.53%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2022.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ422.

Over the last 12 months, SPOT stock dropped by -34.84%. The one-year Spotify Technology S.A. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.91. The average equity rating for SPOT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.57 billion, with 193.08 million shares outstanding and 141.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, SPOT stock reached a trading volume of 9587429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $111.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $115 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPOT stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPOT shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 99.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SPOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.53. With this latest performance, SPOT shares gained by 42.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.13 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.82, while it was recorded at 103.26 for the last single week of trading, and 97.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spotify Technology S.A. Fundamentals:

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,898 million, or 56.40% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,937,554, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 27.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,928,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.19 billion in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -0.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

225 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 10,545,336 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 10,786,071 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 84,218,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,550,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,636,473 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,933,618 shares during the same period.