SMBC Nikko slashes price target on Agenus Inc. [AGEN] – find out why.

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $2.59 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.48, while the highest price level was $2.63. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Agenus to Participate in February Investor Conferences.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immunological agents targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Guggenheim 5th Annual Oncology Day – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 9:35 AM ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.92 percent and weekly performance of 4.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 4380996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $427 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 26,325,000, which is approximately 18.36% of the company’s market cap and around 9.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,851,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.19 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.85 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 31,460,376 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 14,140,617 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 119,207,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,808,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,575,857 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,538,815 shares during the same period.