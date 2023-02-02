Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] fell -14.47% so far this year. What now?

Smart for Life Inc. [NASDAQ: SMFL] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 14.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Smart for Life Provides an Update on Nasdaq Listing.

Company’s Successful Hearing with Nasdaq Hearings Panel Results in Extension until May 30, 2023 to Regain Compliance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4813747 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smart for Life Inc. stands at 18.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.40%.

The market cap for SMFL stock reached $6.82 million, with 28.01 million shares outstanding and 18.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 267.08K shares, SMFL reached a trading volume of 4813747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart for Life Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SMFL stock performed recently?

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.93. With this latest performance, SMFL shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2869, while it was recorded at 0.2086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4677 for the last 200 days.

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.09 and a Gross Margin at +24.16. Smart for Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.07.

Smart for Life Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of SMFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFL stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 25,299, which is approximately 23.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC, holding 20,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in SMFL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in SMFL stock with ownership of nearly -40.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smart for Life Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Smart for Life Inc. [NASDAQ:SMFL] by around 23,212 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 191,631 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 103,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,425 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 177,478 shares during the same period.