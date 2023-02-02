SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] Is Currently 42.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ: SBET] gained 42.57% or 0.23 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 32360082 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that SharpLink Gaming Announces Partnership with BetMGM to Launch Customer Loyalty and Efficient Betting Conversion Platform.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that it has formed a new strategic partnership with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator.

According to Rob Phythian, SharpLink’s Chief Executive Officer, “This partnership with BetMGM marks a major milestone for SharpLink and sets the stage for accelerating market adoption of our performance driven C4 engine to produce and deliver highly differentiated online gaming experiences for customers of our valued sportsbook partners. SharpLink was created to bring to market industry-first innovations that empower the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries to rapidly and responsibly evolve and grow. We are very excited about the opportunity to team up with BetMGM to engage their players with fun, creative free to play games and contests.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.63, the shares rose to $1.10 and dropped to $0.6125, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBET points out that the company has recorded -17.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -208.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.35K shares, SBET reached to a volume of 32360082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for SBET stock

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.68. With this latest performance, SBET shares gained by 145.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.16 for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4144, while it was recorded at 0.4829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8107 for the last 200 days.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of SBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBET stocks are: STILES FINANCIAL SERVICES INC with ownership of 606,114, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 174,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in SBET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $71000.0 in SBET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ:SBET] by around 657,316 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 80,803 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 420,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,158,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 643,472 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,286 shares during the same period.