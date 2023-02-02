Robert W. Baird lifts Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 1.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.65. The company report on January 31, 2023 that CANADA GOOSE PUTS PURPOSE INTO ACTION, LAUNCHES “GENERATIONS” RECOMMERCE PLATFORM.

Performance luxury brand enters circular economy with new platform to shop and trade-in pre-loved styles.

Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada Goose Generations, bringing its commitment to sustainability and the power of its uncompromised Canadian craftsmanship to life in a distinct new way. Building on the brand’s global reputation for making the highest quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3804727 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.02%.

The market cap for GOOS stock reached $3.36 billion, with 105.33 million shares outstanding and 54.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, GOOS reached a trading volume of 3804727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $20.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $59 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on GOOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 50.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GOOS stock performed recently?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 38.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.50, while it was recorded at 23.39 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.20%.

Insider trade positions for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]

There are presently around $1,121 million, or 89.67% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,605,295, which is approximately -7.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,074,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.44 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $94.81 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly -2.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 5,691,382 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 6,817,018 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,958,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,466,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,300 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,848 shares during the same period.