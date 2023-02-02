Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain 11.08% so far this year. What now?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $79.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Rio Tinto expresses its gratitude to search crews for locating missing capsule.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Rio Tinto expresses its gratitude to the Western Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services for coordinating the successful search effort to locate a missing capsule lost while in transit from the company’s Gudai-Darri iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

Rio Tinto would also like to thank the specialist search crews from the Australian Defence Force, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, as well as all other support agencies, for their crucial role in the search and recovery efforts.

Rio Tinto Group represents 1.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.05 billion with the latest information. RIO stock price has been found in the range of $76.95 to $79.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 4120232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $73.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.42, while it was recorded at 79.48 for the last single week of trading, and 64.45 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $10,677 million, or 11.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,152,710, which is approximately -4.676% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,022,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $864.6 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 27,440,523 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 18,657,862 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 88,900,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,998,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,141,289 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,347,947 shares during the same period.