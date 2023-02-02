Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] Stock trading around $0.65 per share: What’s Next?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 32.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Unlock Your Talent Acquisition Potential with Recruiter.com’s New ChatGPT Content Series.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (“Recruiter.com”), an on-demand recruiting solutions company, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive content series that explores the powerful impact of the artificial intelligence technology, ChatGPT, on talent acquisition and recruiting. The series consists of three valuable resources designed to help organizations leverage the power of ChatGPT to streamline their recruitment processes and find the best talent on the market.

LinkedIn Live Event: “Helping Talent Leaders Leverage ChatGPT” – On Thursday, February 2nd, at 11:30 am ET, join us for a virtual webinar where we will guide you through the benefits and practical applications of ChatGPT in the world of talent acquisition and recruiting. Discover how to leverage this technology to enhance and optimize your efforts and stay ahead of the competition for top talent.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13682136 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at 41.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.15%.

The market cap for RCRT stock reached $10.35 million, with 14.85 million shares outstanding and 11.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.99K shares, RCRT reached a trading volume of 13682136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCRT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02.

How has RCRT stock performed recently?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.51. With this latest performance, RCRT shares gained by 55.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4365, while it was recorded at 0.5139 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9680 for the last 200 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.98 and a Gross Margin at +20.44. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -657.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.10.

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.60% of RCRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCRT stocks are: ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC with ownership of 278,284, which is approximately 42.412% of the company’s market cap and around 29.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 149,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in RCRT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $48000.0 in RCRT stock with ownership of nearly -20.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recruiter.com Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RCRT] by around 184,909 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 179,207 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 300,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCRT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,208 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 98,127 shares during the same period.