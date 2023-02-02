Raymond James lifts TC Energy Corporation [TRP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] traded at a low on 02/01/23, posting a -5.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.73. The company report on February 1, 2023 that TC Energy provides Coastal GasLink Project update.

A comprehensive cost and schedule risk analysis (CSRA) was conducted to assess current market conditions and potential risks and uncertainties facing the remaining project scope. As a result of the CSRA, TC Energy’s estimate of the costs to complete the Project has increased to approximately $14.5 billion. This estimate excludes potential cost recoveries and incorporates contingencies for certain factors that may be outside of the Company’s control such as labour conditions; contractor performance; and weather-related events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5714204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TC Energy Corporation stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for TRP stock reached $41.32 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 999.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, TRP reached a trading volume of 5714204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has TRP stock performed recently?

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.59, while it was recorded at 42.57 for the last single week of trading, and 48.34 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.05 and a Gross Margin at +48.94. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91.

TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 2.18%.

Insider trade positions for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

There are presently around $30,374 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 96,145,047, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 70,347,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in TRP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.48 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 6.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 78,496,987 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 42,848,302 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 624,385,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 745,730,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,633,378 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 625,192 shares during the same period.