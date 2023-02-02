Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] is 53.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 31.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.32. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Rapid7 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 8.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-330-2384 (toll-free) or +1 240-789-2701 with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11419430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rapid7 Inc. stands at 11.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.86%.

The market cap for RPD stock reached $2.87 billion, with 58.73 million shares outstanding and 58.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, RPD reached a trading volume of 11419430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Rapid7 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $37, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on RPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPD in the course of the last twelve months was 113.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has RPD stock performed recently?

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.66. With this latest performance, RPD shares gained by 53.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.97 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.73, while it was recorded at 41.29 for the last single week of trading, and 54.83 for the last 200 days.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.97 and a Gross Margin at +66.20. Rapid7 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.33.

Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]

There are presently around $2,934 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,642,509, which is approximately 14.851% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,446,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.96 million in RPD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $183.48 million in RPD stock with ownership of nearly -2.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rapid7 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ:RPD] by around 7,418,174 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 9,858,896 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 38,795,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,072,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,157,132 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,778,183 shares during the same period.