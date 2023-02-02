Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Stock trading around $1.69 per share: What’s Next?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Precigen Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN) announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock. Precigen sold 42,857,143 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. Gross proceeds to Precigen from the offering were approximately $75.0 million before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by Precigen.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. also acted as book-running manager. JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, acted as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, PGEN stock dropped by -34.50%. The one-year Precigen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.59. The average equity rating for PGEN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $347.48 million, with 200.67 million shares outstanding and 183.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, PGEN stock reached a trading volume of 5864504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $8.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

PGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6968, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7531 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Precigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.84 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.08.

Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PGEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $210 million, or 60.50% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 83,465,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,835,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.24 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.6 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 3,301,639 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 13,891,291 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 107,343,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,536,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,975 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,371,093 shares during the same period.