NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] moved up 5.22: Why It’s Important

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] gained 5.22% on the last trading session, reaching $193.94 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2023 that NXP Semiconductors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend.

“NXP delivered full-year 2022 revenue of $13.21 billion, an increase of 19 percent year-on-year, with revenue increasing across all of our focus end-markets. In the fourth quarter, revenue was $3.31 billion, an increase of 9 percent year-on-year, in line with the mid-point of our guidance range. In review, 2022 was a very good year for NXP, with strong execution resulting in record revenue, solid profit growth, and healthy free cash flow generation. Additionally, we experienced unprecedented year-on-year design win traction across the entire portfolio. From an end-market perspective, our automotive business performed very well, while in our consumer IoT and mobile businesses we experienced a softening demand environment through the second half of 2022. Accordingly, we have adopted a vigilant operational stance, aiming to improve service to those customers who continue to experience material shortages while managing the distribution channel inventory levels well below our long-term targets,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. represents 262.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.84 billion with the latest information. NXPI stock price has been found in the range of $183.805 to $196.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 4464936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $182.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $140, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on NXPI stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NXPI shares from 240 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NXPI stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.40. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 22.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.52 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.87, while it was recorded at 183.86 for the last single week of trading, and 166.69 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $44,858 million, or 94.10% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 25,846,826, which is approximately 9.587% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,743,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 24,752,867 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 23,730,331 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 182,814,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,298,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,094,833 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,401,112 shares during the same period.