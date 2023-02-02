Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain 6.85% so far this year. What now?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] loss -1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $32.93 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Northern Oil and Gas Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) will replace South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 2. Infrastructure Investments Fund is acquiring South Jersey Industries in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. represents 78.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.47 billion with the latest information. NOG stock price has been found in the range of $31.62 to $33.6098.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 17038079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.49, while it was recorded at 33.58 for the last single week of trading, and 30.53 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.67 and a Gross Margin at +60.15. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 11.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $2,042 million, or 81.50% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,054,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,959,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.25 million in NOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $147.53 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG] by around 5,409,187 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 4,875,977 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 51,715,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,000,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,020,380 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,212,109 shares during the same period.