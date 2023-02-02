Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] Stock trading around $1.25 per share: What’s Next?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX: MITQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.04%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Moving iMage Technologies Announces First Esports Orders From SNDBX.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading cinema technology company, today announced it shipped its first two MovEsports for SNDBX eight-cart gaming systems for the Esports market to a movie exhibitor in Wyoming.

“Last April, we announced a partnership with SNDBX to bring amateur Esports leagues to the local big screen,” said Frank Tees, vice president, technical sales support. “With a massive, inclusive community for all ages and abilities, Esports in cinemas builds on a nationwide tradition of participation in and watching games for fun. SNDBX is innovating on this trend by building a program tailored to cinema exhibitors, and the response has been tremendous. MiT’s MovEsports System for SNDBX is a perfect fit for exhibitors interested in easily entering the Esports community. We are thrilled to deliver MovEsports systems for SNDBX to the first SNDBX leagues.”.

Over the last 12 months, MITQ stock dropped by -0.79%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.74 million, with 10.93 million shares outstanding and 7.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.52K shares, MITQ stock reached a trading volume of 5684032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

MITQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, MITQ shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1310, while it was recorded at 1.2010 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1952 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moving iMage Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.60 and a Gross Margin at +23.73. Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.08.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of MITQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,358, which is approximately 46.914% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 74,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93000.0 in MITQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $64000.0 in MITQ stock with ownership of nearly 2.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX:MITQ] by around 104,220 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15,938 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 237,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,705 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,526 shares during the same period.